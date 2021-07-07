ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 132,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,202. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

