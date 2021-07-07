Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

