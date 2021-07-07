Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.01). 4,992,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £326.04 ($425.97). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,228.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.