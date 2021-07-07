Assure (ARHH) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Assure (OTCMKTS: ARHH) is one of 180 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Assure to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Assure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A -82.43% -46.25% Assure Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Assure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 904 3858 7138 191 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Assure’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -5.02 Assure Competitors $1.16 billion $77.46 million 71.40

Assure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Assure rivals beat Assure on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

