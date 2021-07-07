Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,924 ($25.14). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,867.50 ($24.40), with a volume of 412,109 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,961.30.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 50,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,724 shares of company stock worth $159,540,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

