Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGGY. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,145. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

