Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $13.13. Astra Space shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 11,273 shares trading hands.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

