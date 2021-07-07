Astra Space Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,972 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,053% compared to the typical volume of 518 put options.

Astra Space stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

