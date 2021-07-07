Astra Space Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 43,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,509 call options.

Shares of ASTR opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

