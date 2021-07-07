AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,950 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,140 ($119.41).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,707 ($113.76) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £114.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.69. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.