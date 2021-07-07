ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.81. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.65, with a volume of 265,107 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ATCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.95. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

