Atheios Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 43.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $41,602.03 and $37.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,277.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.11 or 0.06743591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.34 or 0.01500534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00404625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00154970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.47 or 0.00629455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00413789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00343679 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,420,996 coins and its circulating supply is 41,668,972 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

