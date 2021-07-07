Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.67 million and $177,293.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00166088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,821.81 or 1.00244163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00975160 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

