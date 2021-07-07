Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $273.34

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.34 and last traded at $271.67, with a volume of 22645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.43.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48, a PEG ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.