Atom Investors LP Acquires New Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.13% of Talend as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Talend by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Talend by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Talend by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talend alerts:

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Talend stock remained flat at $$65.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,428. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.