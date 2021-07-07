Atom Investors LP Buys New Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.18% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,722,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 27.1% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 205,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

