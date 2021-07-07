Atom Investors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.5% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.14. 74,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,009. The company has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $247.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

