Atom Investors LP Has $48.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 181.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $48,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.24 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

