Atom Investors LP Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,333 shares during the quarter. DISH Network accounts for 1.5% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 19,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

