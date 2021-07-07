Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $352.86. 572,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,200,754. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327,320 shares of company stock worth $751,651,681 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

