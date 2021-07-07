Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 249,985 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,000. Twitter accounts for about 2.7% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. 327,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,459,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

