Atom Investors LP Sells 79,857 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,857 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.11% of Purple Innovation worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $55,214,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

