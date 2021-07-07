Atom Investors LP Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $267.29. 136,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,579. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $267.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

