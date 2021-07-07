AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

