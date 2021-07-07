Auctus Market Cap Hits $4.21 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $44,346.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00109045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00938215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 53,982,040 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

