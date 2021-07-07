Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. Audacy shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 575,305 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $584.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Audacy in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Audacy in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Audacy in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

