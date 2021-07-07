Audius Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Audius has a market capitalization of $110.49 million and $30.46 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.00923616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044832 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

