Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 9,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 176,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURC)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

