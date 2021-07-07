Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Aurora Cannabis worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

ACB stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

