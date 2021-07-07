Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 21,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 675,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

