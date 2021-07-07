Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Authentic Equity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AEACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Authentic Equity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of AEACU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

