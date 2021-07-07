Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $653.00

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 653 ($8.53) and last traded at GBX 649 ($8.48), with a volume of 41360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.49).

AUTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 599.50 ($7.83).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 589.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.