Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $295.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.66. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

