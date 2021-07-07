Autohome Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 959% compared to the typical daily volume of 595 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. 34,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

