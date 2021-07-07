Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $202.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

