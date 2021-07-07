Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0968

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $247,122.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.89 or 0.99798900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00968448 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

