Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.21 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $92.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.81 or 0.00038373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00283507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.89 or 0.03016422 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

