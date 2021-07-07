Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Trading Down 10.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND) shares were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 431,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

