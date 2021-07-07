Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Trading Down 10.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) traded down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 431,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 690,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 60,621.43%.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.