AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,538 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

