Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Avanti Acquisition worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAN stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

