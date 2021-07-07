Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.38

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 2975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

