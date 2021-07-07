Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Up 0.5%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.79 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.74 ($0.55). 853,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 853,835% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.53 ($0.54).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

