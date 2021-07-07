AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,894 ($50.88). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,888 ($50.80), with a volume of 101,196 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVV. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,481.30. The company has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 344.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.43%.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck acquired 13,500 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

AVEVA Group Company Profile (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

