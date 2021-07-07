Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £161.94 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 6 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, with a total value of £161.94 ($211.58).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nick Keveth acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,901 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £145.05 ($189.51).

Shares of Avon Rubber stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,632 ($34.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,944.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £816.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

