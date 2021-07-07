Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Shares Down 2%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. 72 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

