AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young Sells 40,000 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AXT alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.