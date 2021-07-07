Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305.80 ($4.00). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 829,713 shares traded.

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.46.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

