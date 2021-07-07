Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Up 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 1,443,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,881,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.75 ($0.77).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 31.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The company has a market cap of £226.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.57.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

