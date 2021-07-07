BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 528.80 ($6.91). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 527.40 ($6.89), with a volume of 1,757,443 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 523.49. The company has a market capitalization of £16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

In related news, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,023.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.